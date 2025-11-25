Sinclair, Feeding America Launch ‘Sinclair Cares: Fill the Food Banks’

BALTIMORE and CHICAGO—Sinclair is partnering with Feeding America to launch “Sinclair Cares: Fill the Food Banks,” a fundraising campaign to provide meals to U.S. families during the holiday season. The initiative will run through Dec. 25.

Through financial contributions, viewers can help provide members of their local community with access to meals. All donations will directly benefit the Feeding America food bank serving the donor’s local area, as determined by the ZIP code associated with their method of payment.

The campaign will be supported by a $25,000 donation from Sinclair.

Every $1 donated helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local partner food banks, Sinclair said.

In addition, “Sinclair Cares: Fill the Food Banks” will be supported through news coverage and public service campaigns across the company’s owned and/or operated television stations.

“The holiday season can be especially difficult for families facing food insecurity,” Rob Weisbord, Sinclair president of local media and chief operating officer, said. “Through ‘Sinclair Cares: Fill the Food Banks,’ we’re uniting our local stations and viewers to make a real impact in their own communities, a true reflection of our company’s commitment to enriching local lives. Together, we can help ensure that every family has a meal on the table for the holidays.”

Added Lauren Bierdron, senior vice president of corporate partnerships at Feeding America: “Food brings us together, especially during the holidays. This season, we’re proud to partner with Sinclair to help ensure everyone can bring meals home and celebrate together.”

Visit SinclairCares.com to donate to the campaign or to learn how to volunteer at a local Feeding America food bank.