AWS To Feature Generative AI, News Distribution At IBC2025

SEATTLE—Amazon Web Services (AWS) will feature 56 AWS Partners making various demos that showcase the technologies and use cases shaping the future of the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry during IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

AWS will demonstrate the latest cloud and AI technologies helping users with broadcast, streaming, media supply chain and monetization requirements. This includes a Builder Zone and Generative AI Zone.

Attendees will learn how M&E companies can adapt to a shifting entertainment environment at scale and within budget by using the latest generative AI and cloud-based tools from AWS and its partners.

Reuters will join AWS in demonstrating live content being captured from the floor of the United Kingdom (UK) Parliament and replicated in near real-time to multiple news organizations at the same time.

The news agency will use the open-source Time-Addressable Media Store (TAMS) API specification and AWS services, including Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3), AWS Elemental MediaConvert and AWS Step Functions.

Reuters and AWS will show how cloud-native collaboration and interoperability can transform the way news is created, exchanged and monetized. AWS will also show how TAMS can be integrated with Amazon Bedrock and the TwelveLabs video understanding models to enable embedding news content.

For M&E companies wanting to leverage generative AI to unlock revenue from their existing content libraries and intellectual property while reducing operational costs and enhancing viewing experiences, AWS will feature demos showing practical use of generative AI workloads. The company will present examples of how to use services like Amazon Bedrock, featuring Amazon Nova foundation models, and Amazon Connect.

AI agents are also helping M&E companies support new engagement features, streamline operations and enhance advertising and monetization opportunities. The AWS booth will include agentic AI demos, showcasing capabilities like Amazon Bedrock AgentCore, Amazon Q, and Kiro to support M&E use cases. This includes demos featuring the latest update to the Guidance for a Media Lake on AWS, which has added agentic AI capabilities from AWS Partners MASV and Nomad Media.

Attendees can explore how AWS services can support their unique needs alongside experts in the Builder Zone. This includes learning to deploy infrastructure across multiple availability zones and regions using Amazon CloudFront and capturing detailed video quality metrics for every frame in your output with AWS Elemental MediaConvert.

The Builder Zone will also feature experts who can discuss Digital Sovereignty at AWS. This includes the AWS European Sovereign Cloud.

Sept. 3, 2025, marked the 10 years anniversary of AWS acquiring Elemental Technologies, now known as AWS Elemental.

The AWS stand will feature a dynamic timeline mapping out a decade of milestones and industry breakthroughs. It will give attendees a look back on the hundreds of features released since the acquisition.

See AWS at IBC2025 Stand 5.C90.