Rohit Nagarajan Appointed CEO of Vizrt 

BERGEN, Norway—Vizrt has hired Rohit Nagarajan as its new CEO, replacing Michael Hallén, who led the company for eight years.

Nagarajan joins Vizrt with over two decades of experience in sales and financial software technology. He has held pivotal roles across multiple geographies at SAP, SoftwareONE, and Salesforce and has “deep expertise across sales, marketing, and product innovation” the company said, adding that “Nagarajan’s focus will be on scaling Vizrt’s international growth, and enhancing its offering for customers, partners and users.”

“For over 25 years, Vizrt has been at the heart of media innovation, building strong relationships with incredible clients worldwide,” Nagarajan said. “Just this past Tuesday, Vizrt technology was central to how hundreds of media companies covered the U.S. election, showcasing the power of our expertise and our customers’ creativity. With the media industry entering the era of cloud and AI-assisted production, I truly feel there’s never been a more exciting time to be part of this journey. The potential for us to grow and make an even bigger impact is immense.”

Michael Hallén, who sat as Vizrt’s CEO for the past eight years, oversaw the integration of NewTek and Flowics into Vizrt’s ecosystem and will remain as chairman of NDI.

“Rohit is highly respected for his leadership, customer dedication, and deep expertise across sales, marketing, product, and talent management—qualities that align perfectly with Vizrt’s culture and vision,” Vizrt chairman Klaus Holse said. “His proven track record in driving growth and building global software organizations will be invaluable in guiding Vizrt’s next phase of success. On behalf of the Board, we thank Michael for his contributions; under his leadership, Vizrt has built an infrastructure ready for sales growth. We look forward to his continued impact as Chairman of NDI.”

Said Hallén: “Leading Vizrt alongside such talented colleagues has been an honor. I’m proud of our achievements over the past eight years and look forward to seeing the company’s continued success under Rohit’s leadership.”