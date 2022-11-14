Rise Names Daniella Weigner Woman of the Year

LONDON—Rise, an advocacy group for gender diversity in media technology, has named Daniella Weigner, co-founder and managing director of Cinegy GmbH, as the recipient of the 2022 Woman of the Year Award. She will receive her award during the Rise Awards ceremony on Nov. 30.

The Woman of the Year, sponsored by Zixi, is selected by Rise Advisory Boards and presented to an extraordinary and inspirational woman who has made a significant contribution within her field.

The Rise announcement said Weigner has helped create a company that “puts family at its heart and her compassionate leadership proved invaluable to staff when the Ukraine war broke out. Under her guidance, Daniella and members of the Cinegy management team travelled to Ukraine to bring staff and their families back to Munich.”

According to the release, with the help of Sonya Chakarova and Phillip Covell, Weigner brought together more than 400 broadcast and media companies and individuals to bring resources and hardware to Ukrainian TV channels and media outlets so they could stay on air during the ongoing conflict.

Weigner, said: “I am in the company of so many inspiring women in an amazing industry and am very grateful to be recognized by Rise, especially for its acknowledgement of the importance of looking after our team, which was severely impacted by the war in Ukraine.

“I hope that this award helps shine a continuing light on the plight of our friends and colleagues fighting and surviving in the Ukraine, for those waiting to return to their homeland and it is on their behalf that I am extremely humbled and proud to accept this Award,” she said.

The winner of this year’s Student of the Year award category, which is sponsored by SMPTE, will also be announced during the ceremony. Those on the shortlist include Deepa Bhat, Humber College; Gemma Nash, Global Academy; Kai Randles, Global Academy; and Lia Saunders, Ravensbourne University London.

Carrie Wootten, Managing Director of Rise, said: “It is such an honour to announce Daniella as this year’s Woman of the Year. This award is a true testament of her compassion for others, her contribution and incredible work to support staff and their loved ones caught in the conflict. Daniella is truly an inspirational role model for us all.”