Relo Metrics, VideoAmp Unveil ‘Total Sports Performance’ Measurement System

CANNES, France—Relo Metrics and VideoAmp have officially launched Total Sports Performance, a measurement and attribution solution for the sports media ecosystem.

Total Sports Performance delivers the industry’s first deduplicated, single view of audience exposure and business outcomes across both sponsorship and advertising in live sports environments, the companies said in an announcement made during a joint showcase at Cannes Lions 2025, hosted at the VideoAmp Penthouse.

“The disconnect between advertising, content, and sponsorship measurement has long limited the sports ecosystem’s ability to prove true ROI,” Relo Metrics CEO Jay Prasad said. “With Total Sports Performance, we’re changing that. This solution offers currency-grade measurement and insights and shows rights holders, media companies, and especially brands their real audience reach—whether during live play, the pre-game show, and commercial breaks—so they can finally understand the full value of their investments across all screens.”

The solution takes the real-time detection data from Relo’s computer vision AI models and resolves them to households, leveraging VideoAmp’s industry-leading VALID identity graph and commingled TV viewership data for a precise view of audiences and outcomes.

Both TelevisaUnivision and Dentsu have indicated support for the offering.

“In today’s evolving media landscape, advertisers need more than siloed metrics—they need clarity across the full spectrum of exposure,” Brian Lin, senior vice president of product management and advanced advertising at TelevisaUnivision, said. “By bringing together sponsorship and ad data into one unified measurement framework, Total Sports Performance creates a more equitable and performance-driven marketplace for all stakeholders. This is a critical step forward, especially in live sports, where attention and demand continue to grow."

Relo and VideoAmp described the advantages of “Total Sports Performance” as follows:

Unified Reach Measurement: Combines TV ad exposures leveraging VideoAmp’s commingled set-top box and smart TV data set spanning 40 million households and 65 million devices, with sponsorship visibility to deliver deduplicated household-level reach metrics. This covers shoulder programming, whistle-to-whistle game action, all commercials, and highlight shows.

Combines TV ad exposures leveraging VideoAmp’s commingled set-top box and smart TV data set spanning 40 million households and 65 million devices, with sponsorship visibility to deliver deduplicated household-level reach metrics. This covers shoulder programming, whistle-to-whistle game action, all commercials, and highlight shows. Real-Time Sponsorship Detection: Relo Metrics’ computer vision captures on-screen brand moments and exposures at an extreme level of granularity and speed across broadcast, streaming, social, digital and in-venue, and scores them for quality, exposure, and media value.

Relo Metrics’ computer vision captures on-screen brand moments and exposures at an extreme level of granularity and speed across broadcast, streaming, social, digital and in-venue, and scores them for quality, exposure, and media value. Audience Mapping: VideoAmp’s VALID Identity Graph—leveraging assets from six identity providers—resolves exposures and conversions to advanced audiences, helping clients understand precisely who was reached and the outcomes they drove for brands.

VideoAmp’s VALID Identity Graph—leveraging assets from six identity providers—resolves exposures and conversions to advanced audiences, helping clients understand precisely who was reached and the outcomes they drove for brands. Outcome-Driven Measurement: Total Sports Performance is enabling brands to connect sponsorship exposure to real business results—like search intent powered by Captify, app installs, location visits, and sales—through secure data clean rooms and advanced attribution capabilities. The combined data can also be a key data source for Multi-Mix Modeling and Multi-Touch Attribution models.

“Total Sports Performance represents a major leap forward in media measurement,” said Josh Hudgins, chief product officer of VideoAmp. “It’s no longer enough to measure ads and sponsorships separately. Brands need a complete picture of their total audience—and the power to connect exposure to outcomes. That’s what this collaboration delivers.”

More information is available at www.relometrics.com and www.videoamp.com.