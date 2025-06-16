TelevisaUnivision Taps EDO for Expanded Audience Measurement of ViX

NEW YORK—TelevisaUnivision has expanded its use of EDO’s TV measurement platform to include consumer behavioral measurement of TV ads on ViX, TelevisaUnivision’s global streaming service.

The expansion builds on the existing data and insights that ECO provides to optimize advertiser ROI across TelevisaUnivision's cross-platform campaigns so that it now includes ViX.

“Brands need transparent and trusted insights into how their marketing investments perform among the most valuable growth segment: U.S. Hispanics. The reach and scale of TelevisaUnivision’s industry-leading programming continues to drive growth for brands,” said Dan Riess, COO of U.S. Advertising Sales and Marketing at TelevisaUnivision. “With EDO’s outcomes data, we can quantify and optimize audience engagement across our portfolio, and most importantly, help brands understand the impact of investing in Hispanic audiences.”

TelevisaUnivision said it will use EDO’s data and insights to show the effectiveness of campaigns targeting the fast-growing, highly engaged Hispanic audience. According to EDO, ads on Spanish-language TV networks were 31% more effective than those on English-language TV in 2024, with leading brands like Walmart, Chevrolet, and Target achieving measurable engagement lifts by integrating culturally relevant ads into their campaigns.

“TelevisaUnivision’s deep connection with the Hispanic audience and culture, along with a growing content portfolio, makes them an ideal partner in today’s convergent TV landscape,” said Kevin Krim, president & CEO, EDO. “With EDO’s predictive outcome measurement, they can demonstrate the powerful consumer response their linear and streaming platforms drive and help brands immediately optimize for TV outcomes across campaigns.”

In May, TelevisaUnivision announced that ViX is delivering incremental audiences, reaching 28 million U.S. video viewers across platforms and increasing streaming hours per user by over 70% year-over-year, driven by its largest library of Spanish-language content. Early cross-platform outcomes on ViX, as measured by EDO, indicate strong consumer engagement. For example, Miracle-Gro and Doritos saw engagement lifts with campaigns as compared to the brands’ respective competitive linear and streaming TV averages.

More information is available in EDO’s Spanish-language TV Outcomes Report.