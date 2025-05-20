VideoAmp, Captify Launch Audience Insight Solution With Integrated Search Intelligence

NEW YORK—Media measurement company VideoAmp and real-time audience and insight provider Captify have unveiled a new solution that provides scalable, identity-based search-lift measurement, linking household-level ad viewership with real-world search behavior.

The new integration bridges VideoAmp’s VALID identity graph with Captify’s Search Intelligence and proprietary semantic technology to deliver intent-based insights into ad effectiveness, the company said.

The launch marks VideoAmp’s first integration with a search outcomes provider, adding to existing VideoAmp integrations with providers of outcomes data for auto, consumer packaged goods, health care, retail and other vertical markets, VideoAmp said.

This integration delivers a privacy-compliant, 100% deterministic solution by combining VALID, VideoAmp’s proprietary big data and technology engine, with Captify’s search intelligence. Advertisers now have visibility into real-world outcomes in-flight, opening the door for campaign optimization and smarter investment decisions, the companies said.

Captify’s semantic technology brings contextual understanding to user behavior. Captify’s proprietary engine uses machine learning and natural language processing to understand the context behind every search, it said.

For instance, if someone searches for “Malibu,” Captify’s engine can determine whether that person is researching a vacation to California or looking to buy a Chevrolet. Tying these search results directly to VideoAmp’s VALID identity graph delivers a high level of measurement efficacy showing an ad’s effectiveness at driving user interest, it said.

Captify’s search intelligence, applied directly to VideoAmp’s cross-platform linear and digital viewership data, unlocks a level of efficacy and insight previously unavailable in the market. Traditional brand lift studies rely on small, recall-based panels that measure passive recognition. This new solution measures something far more meaningful: active intent, Captify said.