Redbox Free Live TV Expands Offering to 150+ FAST Channels

NEW YORK—Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. has announced that its Redbox Free Live TV service has surpassed 150 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.

The expansion included Fear Factor, Deal or No Deal, The Biggest Loser, and Wipeout Xtra FAST channels, from Banijay, were added as well as Cowboy Way, True Crime Now, Paranormal Files, and Snowy River FAST channels.

“We have been aggressively adding channels to our Redbox Free Live TV service and expect to accelerate that further in the coming months,” said Adam Mosam, chief digital officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “The addition of these addictive evergreen channels combined with hundreds of hours of newly added genre content adds tremendous value to our growing FAST offering.”