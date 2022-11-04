Redbox Free Live TV Expands Offering to 150+ FAST Channels
The Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment free streaming service has added Fear Factor, Deal or No Deal, The Biggest Loser, and five additional channels
NEW YORK—Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. has announced that its Redbox Free Live TV service has surpassed 150 free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels.
The expansion included Fear Factor, Deal or No Deal, The Biggest Loser, and Wipeout Xtra FAST channels, from Banijay, were added as well as Cowboy Way, True Crime Now, Paranormal Files, and Snowy River FAST channels.
“We have been aggressively adding channels to our Redbox Free Live TV service and expect to accelerate that further in the coming months,” said Adam Mosam, chief digital officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “The addition of these addictive evergreen channels combined with hundreds of hours of newly added genre content adds tremendous value to our growing FAST offering.”
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.