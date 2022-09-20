QVC+, HSN+ Launch on Samsung Smart TVs

WEST CHESTER, Pa.—Qurate Retail’s video shopping companies QVC and HSN have announced that their interactive streaming shopping services QVC+ and HSN+ are now live on Samsung Smart TVs.

QVC+ and HSN+, which are currently the only shopping app on Samsung Smart TV that allows viewers to complete purchases within the app, combines multiple channels of live content with video on demand.

The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience combines QVC's and HSN's five linear broadcast channels – QVC, QVC2, QVC3, HSN and HSN2, offering 50+ hours a day of live vCommerce content – with three digital-only linear channels and approximately 20 original, streaming-only shows.

"Our QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is our most complete livestream shopping experience, with virtually all of our programming in one package that makes it easy to peruse, discover and shop great finds," said David Apostolico, senior vice president of platform strategy, development & distribution, vCommerce Ventures at Qurate Retail Group. "We already have many fans enjoying our content via popular FAST platform Samsung TV Plus. Now, Samsung Smart TV users can also shop and enjoy using our app, with original streaming content they'll love. We look forward to offering our customers this new way to engage with us via millions of Samsung devices and welcoming new customers on Samsung Smart TVs."

This launch is part of Qurate Retail Group's strategic initiative to expand the reach of its original vCommerce experiences across new media and digital platforms.

The QVC+ and HSN+ streaming experience is available to more than 100 million internet-connected homes across the U.S.

QVC and HSN reach more than 200 million homes globally via 14 linear TV channels, which are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and digital livestreaming TV.

QVC and HSN also reach millions of homes via websites, mobile apps and social pages.