Progressive TV Channel PurpleTV Adds 20 Additional Markets

The fledgling political news channel PurpleTV continues to rapidly expand its footprint with the announcement that it is now available in 20 additional markets.

With the new launches, PurpleTV’s broadcast footprint will now cover cities in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Nevada, and Arizona—the six swing states in the upcoming presidential election—plus Florida and North Carolina. About 34 million people in those states can watch PurpleTV; nationwide, the channel now reaches more than 40 million people nationwide.

"Millions of people watch free over the air (OTA) television but only 50,000 go to the convention, so we are going to serve blue, red, and purple viewers by broadcasting the DNC over the air," said Matthew Davidge, CEO of PurpleTV.

PurpleTV said that its market footprint will now expand from three television markets to 23 television markets. It will also continue to focus on states where Democrats polled between 47% and 50% in the 2020 election.

In addition, PurpleTV announced that it recently added daily content from popular YouTuber, podcast host, political commentator, and author Brian Tyler Cohen, who has more than six million subscribers on social media and who has interviewed such people as Mary L. Trump, Gavin Newsom, Beto O’Rourke and Vice President Kamala Harris.

PurpleTV currently broadcasts in Milwaukee, Wisconsin (WWMW), Columbus, Ohio (WXOH), and West Palm Beach, Florida (WBWP). It’s expanded channel list will be:

KDVD 31.8 Phoenix, AZ

W16CC 16.7 Miami, Fla.

WBWP 19.1 West Palm Beach

WTBT 45.7 Tampa, Fla.

WSWF 10.7 Orlando, Fla.

WKBJ 20.2 Jacksonville, Fla.

WMMF 19.7 Vero Beach, Fla.

WANN 32.2 Atlanta

WJDO 44.5 Macon, Ga.

W36FH 36.7 Traverse City, Mich.

KPVT 2. 2 Las Vegas

KRMF 7.5 Reno, NV

WHEH 41.1 Charlotte, N.C.

W35DW 45.1 Greenville, N.C.

WZPA 33.1 Philadelphia

WWMW 16.1 Milwaukee

W23FC 53.7 Eau Claire, Wisc.

WMWI 16.1 Verona, Wisc.

KODF 26.1 Dallas, Texas

WXOH 25.1 Columbus, Ohio

K14PX 14.1 Topeka, Kans.

KEVA 34.1 Boise, Idaho

K32FW 32.1 Pierre, S.D.



