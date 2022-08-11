Producer Evan Shapiro to Keynote NAB Show New York Opening

WASHINGTON—Award-winning film producer Evan Shapiro will keynote the 2022 NAB Show New York opening event. In his presentation, “Bringing Media Into the Current Century, Now,” he will examine the shifts occurring in today’s media landscape.

In a press statement, Chris Brown, NAB executive vice president and managing director, Global Connections and Events, said, “With an impressive resume of award-winning projects, unique insight into the competition for audience’s attention and influential thinking about the future of the business, Evan Shapiro is a sought-after voice for preparing media professionals for the challenges and opportunities of tomorrow.”

Shapiro’s address will take place in the Content Theater located on the show floor following welcome remarks by NAB President and CEO Curtis LeGeyt.

“We are excited to have Evan share his perspective with our community as we kick off the return to an in-person NAB Show New York,” said Brown.

Shapiro is an Emmy and Peabody Award-winning producer of film, TV and podcasts. He is a professor of Media Studies at New York University and Fordham University schools of business. He also is the co-host of a podcast called “Cancel Culture.”

NAB said “many in media know him as the official, unofficial cartographer of the media universe. Using his specific point of view, Shapiro has mapped the tech and entertainment ecosystem, and through his essays, helps chart media's future. Shapiro uses these insights to power his change agency, ESHAP, which offers partners and consumers media insight as a service.”

Shapiro will also participate in an exclusive interview on NAB Amplify as a preview to his NAB Show New York keynote address.

NAB Show New York returns to the Javits Center Oct. 19–20.