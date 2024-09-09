PPC Relies on Dalet Flex to Implement More Efficient AI-Powered Workflows

PARIS—Dalet has announced that The Picture Production Company (PPC), a dynamic marketing agency specializing in the film and television industries, is achieving greater efficiencies by using Dalet solutions to implement production-based workflows and AI capabilities.

With offices in London and Los Angeles, PPC services major entertainment clients globally. Each location has its own specific workflow powered by Dalet Flex.

"With Dalet Flex, we've created an environment with less internal noise and faster production processes,” says Dave Chordia, COO at PPC. “We're excited about the future and the continued improvements we'll achieve with Dalet Flex."

Dalet Flex provides PPC with end-to-end content production and media supply chain workflows with media asset management (MAM) and workflow orchestration across PPC’s London and Los Angeles offices.

PPC reported that one of the standout features of Dalet Flex is its seamless integration with best-of-breed Artificial Intelligence (AI) engines and that PPC has incorporated Wasabi AiR into their Dalet workflow. All content ingested into Dalet Flex is automatically sent to the AI engine for specialized services such as transcription, particularly speech-to-text and text-to-text.

In addition, these workflows have helped with localization.

PPC manages content for nearly 90 territories worldwide, many of which encompass multiple languages. Instead of having on-site linguists, PPC collaborates with suppliers and in-territory translators globally to create localized content.

English language transcripts are the starting point for PPC’s localization pipeline to translators and dubbing studios around the world. While automatic transcription may seem ubiquitous, PPC needs a secure, scalable enterprise process that leverages human review and correction. Although it is a closed system to protect the clients’ IP, with human intervention, the system can learn the intricacies of idioms, colloquialisms, and cultural references to properly represent tone and intent.

