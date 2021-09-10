PointsBet, NBC Sports Debut Add Betting Integrations into NFL Shows

DENVER—PointsBet, an online gaming operator and the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports, has announced that it will be including betting integrations into NBC Sports' “Football Night in America” studio show prior to the September 12 NFL matchup between the Chicago Bears and the Los Angeles Rams. The integrations will also occur in the new “Peacock Sunday Night Football Final” postgame show following the game.

The increased integration are part of a multi-year partnership between PointsBet and NBC Sports announced in August 2020 and PointsBet's recent selection by the National Football League (NFL) as one of seven Approved Sportsbook Operators (ASO).

"Our NBC Sports NFL broadcast odds integrations represent a historic and groundbreaking moment for sports betting and PointsBet," said Johnny Aitken, PointsBet USA CEO. "As we enter the second year of partnership with NBCUniversal, we are taking a major step to innovate and integrate our service within their platforms. We know viewers who are sports bettors are more engaged with the game throughout the broadcast, and PointsBet offers more opportunities for players to stay involved. We are just getting started, and we are excited to do it together with premium partners."

Viewers of "Football Night in America" will have the opportunity to watch a new weekly odds segment featuring expert analysis from recently announced PointsBet global ambassador, Drew Brees. The feature will highlight NFL betting markets of the day and what to look for in Sunday Night Football, a first of its kind on the most-watched studio show in sports.

PointsBet will also integrate betting content into the new "Peacock Sunday Night Football Final" postgame show, following every "Sunday Night Football" broadcast. The odds integration will highlight future NFL betting markets. PointsBet's Head Oddsmaker Jay Croucher and Senior Editor Teddy Greenstein will make regular guest appearances.

Viewers will also see the return of the Sunday Night 7 free-to-play NFL game on the NBC Sports Predictor app powered by PointsBet. The app allows viewers to participate in a seven-question Sunday Night 7 contest focused on the upcoming game featuring a $100,000 jackpot.

"We look forward to continuing to work with our partners at PointsBet to further engage viewers of our live NFL game and studio content," said Nicolina O'Rorke, senior vice president of NBC Sports Next and GM, Sports Betting & Gaming.

In addition to the Sunday night integrations, NBC Sports EDGE, part of the NBC Sports Next portfolio and one of the internet's highest-trafficked fantasy sports and gaming websites, will provide more football content this season than ever before across Peacock and NBC Sports Digital platforms as well as through its partnership with PointsBet.

NBC Sports EDGE's shows include "Bet the Edge: Blitzing the Board," which features regular guest appearances from PointsBet's Greenstein and Croucher, and streams on Peacock's NBC Sports channel.

Viewers in markets where PointsBet is active will see Drew Brees appear in ad spots for the company's new brand campaign, "Live Your Bet Life."