Peacock to Launch Live Stream of NBC Affiliate Stations

NEW YORK—NBCUniversal has announced that Peacock Premium Plus subscribers will soon have 24/7 access to watch local NBC affiliate stations on their Peacock homepage in all 210 NBC affiliate markets.

The live stream channel will launch on November 30 with NBC’s full lineup of local news, sports and weather, market-by-market, as well as such network favorites as “Today”, “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and NBC prime.

This live stream offering complements the existing on-demand content available from NBC, as well as Peacock’s robust entertainment, news, and sports programming.

“With Peacock’s local affiliate livestream, our subscribers are getting the unique combination of the ad-free on-demand content they love with the local news and NBC programming that is already part of their daily life,” said Kelly Campbell, president, Peacock and direct-to-consumer, NBCUniversal. “NBC affiliates have long been an integral part of local communities, and we look forward to being another point of connection and engagement for those communities across the country.”

“Our Affiliates have always been terrific partners as our industry evolves to meet our consumers’ expectations and viewing habits,” said Philip Martzolf, president, NBC Affiliate Relations. “This is an exciting new offering that expands our best-in-class broadcast and local programming to new audiences.”

“Our NBC Affiliate stations are trusted destinations for our viewers to be entertained and informed,” added Eric Meyrowitz, executive vice president, Hearst Television and Chair, NBC Affiliates Board. “This partnership elevates our commitment to our audiences by giving them another place to receive our local and NBC broadcast programming alongside Peacock’s original and unique content.”

As early as today, Premium Plus subscribers will begin to see their NBC local affiliate channel live stream appear on Peacock as part of the soft launch, with all stations officially launching on November 30.

Premium Plus customers will automatically see their geotargeted, local channel appear on platform in the channels page, which can be accessed through the main navigation, mirroring a broadcast experience all in one place, with the Peacock Premium offering remaining unchanged.