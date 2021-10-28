NTT DOCOMO Deploys Limelight Networks’ EdgeXtend

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.—Limelight Networks has announced that Limelight's EdgeXtend has been adopted by NTT DOCOMO, Japan's leading mobile operator, to expand its content business and improve user experiences for thousands of viewers across Japan.

Using EdgeXtend, DOCOMO can easily expand content delivery to its customers by caching content from its ecosystem of 13 services, Limelight explained. Caching on-network dramatically reduces the need to repeatedly retrieve content, which can significantly reduce costs. In addition, serving high-quality content from local on-net systems reduces latency and increases reliability.

With the added performance benefits of Limelight's CDN software and Edge Cache hardware inside their own network, DOCOMO can also enhance streaming video delivery, the companies said. The deployment also helps operations easily balance steady state traffic and fail-over traffic as well as prioritize individual types of traffic delivery.

"We can deliver valuable content from Limelight's high-performance cache embedded in our network, enabling us to grow our business, meet increased traffic demands, provide a better user experience for our customers, and reduce costs," said Takashi Ito, general manager of the Service Design Department at DOCOMO.

"By bringing high value streaming video closer to its end users, DOCOMO is able to reach large volumes of subscribers from locations that will allow for the best possible viewing experience," added Takayuki Tadokoro, Japan Country Manager at Limelight Networks. "DOCOMO is a great example of how to most efficiently grow business and tap into new revenue opportunities from the next-generation digital and media services."