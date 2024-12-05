Nielsen, TikTok Ink Measurement Pact

NEW YORK—Nielsen and TikTok have signed an agreement that, for the first time, will allow advertisers and agencies to directly compare campaign performance on the social media platform to other publishers across all screens via Nielsen One.

The integration provides a holistic view of campaign performance across publishers and platforms, the companies said, enabling cross-media measurement so that advertisers and agencies can compare ad performance on TikTok across all screens, including digital, connected TV (CTV) and linear. With a better understanding of TikTok’s contribution to audience reach, buyers can build more effective media plans, connect with the right audience and improve return on media investment, they said.

The integration with TikTok uses clean-room technology and Nielsen’s industry-leading panels and data assets to provide independent and verified reporting of demographic data for campaign measurement in Nielsen One, the companies said.

“In the dynamic video landscape, brands need to extend their reach beyond traditional channels. TikTok’s commitment to providing diverse measurement tools, including our integration with Nielsen One, enables advertisers to understand and leverage cross-media engagement, driving meaningful results,” Jorge Ruiz, global head of marketing science at TikTok, said.

Added Nielsen general manager of audience measurement Ameneh Atai: “Amidst a fragmented ecosystem, advertisers are increasingly challenged to understand and substantiate the incremental value of each element of their media plan. Integrating TikTok into Nielsen One unlocks a significant piece of the puzzle, providing much-needed clarity and ultimately helping advertisers make the most informed decisions as they plan and measure their cross-platform and publisher campaigns.”

Nielsen’s measurement is powered by person-level data from panels of more than 1.2 million individuals and backed by the scale of the industry’s largest Big Data footprint and broadest coverage across digital, linear, streaming and CTV, Nielsen said.