iSpot Launches Cross-Platform Measurement Offering for TikTok

LOS ANGELES & BELLEVUE, Wash.—The TV measurement company iSpot has announced an integration with TikTok that will provide brands with a deeper understanding of how the audience reach of TikTok compares to American Linear TV viewers.

The solution is now widely available to marketers via iSpot’s Unified Measurement Platform, which verifies and measures TV advertising across hundreds of streaming platforms, apps, services, and traditional linear networks, iSpot reported.

In announcing the integration, iSpot also released some new data from the solution. It said that on average, 58% of TikTok impressions reached a unique audience of viewers who were unexposed to the TV portion of the campaign—demonstrating the efficiency of TikTok campaigns in driving new audiences to advertisers’ linear TV campaigns.

“In the dynamic video landscape, brands need to extend their reach beyond traditional channels. TikTok’s commitment to providing diverse measurement tools enables advertisers to understand and leverage cross-media engagement, driving meaningful results.” said Jorge Ruiz, global head of marketing science, TikTok

Specifically, through this partnership and integration, TikTok advertisers can now leverage iSpot’s Unified Measurement solution to quantify the ad impressions delivered to incremental households not reached on linear TV or streaming sources and obtain person-level audience estimates to account for mobile viewing behaviors.

iSpot said the integration gives advertisers the ability to:

Understand their TikTok campaign performance with Unified Measurement standard KPIs

Determine the reach and value of TikTok through brand-level reporting

Optimize media plans and buys across CTV and linear with incremental reach of TikTok ads

“Marketers and brands that aren’t considering TikTok as integral to their cross-platform marketing campaigns are clearly missing out on an opportunity to extend their reach and drive results,” said Stu Schwartzapfel, executive vice president of media partnerships at iSpot.tv. “We’re thrilled TikTok leaned into our leading Unified Measurement to uncover, understand and ultimately capitalize on consumers who are not reached by linear TV.”