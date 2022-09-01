Nielsen Shareholders Approve $16B Buyout

NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced that its shareholders have approved a $16 billion buyout by a private equity consortium that plans to take the company private.

The deal is expected to close in October of 2022. Nielsen previously announced that it had received regulatory approval for the transaction (opens in new tab).

The private equity consortium is composed of Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners.

The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the UK Court and the delivery of a copy of the court order approving the transaction to the UK Companies Registry, as well as to the satisfaction of the other conditions set forth in the Transaction Agreement, the company said.

Upon closing, Nielsen will become a private company, and its shares will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.