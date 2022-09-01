Nielsen Shareholders Approve $16B Buyout
The buyout by private equity groups is expected to close in October 2022
NEW YORK—Nielsen has announced that its shareholders have approved a $16 billion buyout by a private equity consortium that plans to take the company private.
The deal is expected to close in October of 2022. Nielsen previously announced that it had received regulatory approval for the transaction (opens in new tab).
The private equity consortium is composed of Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P. together with institutional partners.
The transaction remains subject to customary closing conditions, including approval by the UK Court and the delivery of a copy of the court order approving the transaction to the UK Companies Registry, as well as to the satisfaction of the other conditions set forth in the Transaction Agreement, the company said.
Upon closing, Nielsen will become a private company, and its shares will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.