Nielsen Gets Regulatory Approval For Proposed Buyout

NEW YORK—Nielsen Holdings plc has announced it has received all necessary governmental regulatory approvals required to complete a proposed transaction with a consortium of private investment funds led by Evergreen Coast Capital Corp., an affiliate of Elliott Investment Management L.P., and Brookfield Business Partners L.P., together with institutional partners.

The news is an important step forward in the previously announced effort by the private equity funds to buyout public shareholders and take Nielsen private.

Nielsen also announced that Glass, Lewis & Co., a leading proxy advisory firm, has recommended shareholders vote for the proposal to approve the proposed transaction. The Glass Lewis recommendation follows a July 25, 2022 report from Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc., another leading independent proxy advisory firm, also recommending that shareholders vote for the proposed transaction.

Shareholders are scheduled to vote on the transaction at two public meetings on August 9, 2022.