Survey: Two-Thirds of Black Consumers Pay More Attention to Culturally Relevant Ads

NEW YORK—A new study from Nielsen reveals that the nearly two thirds of Black audiences (67%) surveyed pay more attention to ads in media that reflect their culture and that more than half (52%) agreed they’re more likely to purchase when a brand partners with creators connected to their interests compared. That is a higher lever of support than the 45% figure for all audiences.

“Our new report clearly defines that authentic representation has an increasingly impactful influence on attention and purchase behaviors,” said Charlene Polite Corley, vice president, Inclusive Insights, Nielsen. “It’s more than just simply checking a box. It’s about actively engaging with Black audiences, reflecting their interests and culture in an effort to build a stronger business for brands.”

The report, which covers a wide range of topics relating to, media habits and the cultural and economic impact of Black consumers, noted that in 2026, Black buying power is projected to top $2 trillion, according to Selig Center for Economic Growth projections.

That makes the impact of Black culture particularly important for advertisers and companies attempting to grow their business, the researchers said. Most members of the Black community in the advertiser-coveted 18-34 demographic (74%) agree with the statement “I wish I saw more representation of my identity group when I consume content.” That number ticks up to 79% when measuring the Black LGBTQ+ audience. In fact, 7 in 10 (70%) of Black consumers will stop buying from brands perceived as devaluing their community.

Nielsen’s new report underscores the fact that representation in both content and in ads acts as a beacon for Black engagement, affinity and purchase.

As an example, 60% of Black consumers expect the retailers they buy from to support the causes they care about while 56% prefer to buy brands that advertise on programs that reflect their culture. Also of note, 57% of Black consumers agree if a company mistreats employees, they will no longer use them, the study found.

Other key findings include:

The overwhelming majority (71%) of Black consumers feel misrepresented in the media, playing a significant factor in their content choices.

There is also a strong opportunity to reach Black audiences on TV and streaming, as new Nielsen data shows: Black 18-49 year olds average nearly seven and a half hours more per week with Connected TV than their counterparts of the same age group.

Black audiences are 13% of the TV population but drive nearly a third of FAST engagement at 31% audience share.

Black viewers were the most likely to want to watch events live as they air or become available on streaming services.

The “The Black Influence: How Black Culture & Identity Drive the Market” marks the 15th year Nielsen has released its Diverse Intelligence Series reports.

The full report is available here.