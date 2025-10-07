NBCUniversal Says Its NBA Inventory Is Nearly Sold Out

With only two weeks until the 2025-2026 NBA season tips-off on NBC and Peacock— the first under the league’s new 11-year, $77 billion media rights contracts—NBCUniversal is reporting that it is exceeding its advertising expectations, with nearly 170 advertisers and nearly all inventory already sold out.

NBCU reported that over 20% of advertisers are new to NBCUniversal and that the NBA’s return to NBCUniversal sparked interest from first-time brands with nearly 10% new investments into the franchise at large.

A key driver has been crossplatform demand. More than 70% of its clients are investing in crossplatform deals, further demonstrating the importance of a multiplatform, omnichannel approach to reaching audiences at scale, the company reported. Additionally, over 30% of overall NBA investments have gone solely towards digital inventory.

However, NBCU also noted that investments in linear exceeded initial expectations by more than 20%.

In July 2025, NBCUniversal and the NBA announced an 11-year agreement to present NBA and WNBA regular-season and playoff basketball games across numerous platforms beginning with the 2025-26 season.

As part of the deal NBC Sports will present 100 NBA regular-season games and up to 40 playoff games; six conference finals over 11 seasons, including in 2026; and the NBA All-Star Weekend/Game every year.

In a statement, Peter Lazarus executive vice president, NBC Sports & Olympics, Advertising and Partnerships noted: “The demand for live sports over the last year has been unprecedented across our properties and the NBA is no exception. Launching a new property, there were certain expectations we had and the appetite from our partners far exceeded all of those. Advertisers were eager to invest across linear, streaming and digital, leading to our near sell-out. We are proud to welcome the NBA to our incredible roster of sports and bring both viewers and advertisers an unrivaled, world-class experience.”

The 2025-26 season begins on Tuesday, Oct. 21, with a doubleheader featuring reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder hosting Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets, followed by Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors traveling to Los Angeles to take on LeBron James and the Lakers on NBC and Peacock.

Starting Oct. 27, “Peacock NBA Monday” will stream up to three NBA games nationwide on Monday nights throughout the regular season. A 30-minute studio program will lead into game coverage each Monday night.

More specifically, the company said it had officially sold out of all key positions for this season of the NBA with investments across all core categories including auto, finance, QSR, entertainment and retail. The key positions include: