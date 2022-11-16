NBCU Expands News Lineup on The Roku Channel

NEW YORK, NY—NBCUniversal and Roku have inked a deal that will expand NBCU’s news offerings on The Roku Channel, with four new Spanish-language regional news channels—Noticias Telemundo California, Noticias Telemundo Florida, Noticias Telemundo Noreste, and Noticias Telemundo Texas—launching on November 15.

By early 2023, additional FAST channels, including Dateline 24/7, Today All Day, and Sky News International, will also launch on The Roku Channel, which is a free ad-supported service. The expanded partnership also includes a renewal for NBC News NOW on The Roku Channel.

“There is tremendous value in the lean-back experience our FAST offerings provide our audiences and partners,” said Matt Schnaars, president, content distribution, NBCUniversal. “NBC News, NBCUniversal Local and Sky News are trusted sources of information for millions and this is a great opportunity to enhance The Roku Channel on behalf of our viewers.”

In June, local news channels from NBC stations in major markets (opens in new tab) around the United States, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas/Fort Worth, Washington DC, Hartford (CT), and South Florida, launched on The Roku Channel.

Existing NBCUniversal content on The Roku Channel also includes NBC News NOW and The Rotten Tomatoes Channel. Additionally, users of The Roku Channel have access to a wide range of ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) content from NBCUniversal, featuring fan-favorite programming including Will & Grace and Friday Night Lights. Telemundo owned stations are part of NBCUniversal Local, a division of NBCUniversal.

“We’re pleased to expand our partnership with NBCUniversal to bring more of its premium news lineup, including national, local, international, and Spanish-language regional news channels, to The Roku Channel,” said Ashley Hovey, head of The Roku Channel, AVOD, “Audiences are increasingly streaming news, and we are thrilled to work with NBCUniversal, home to some of the industry’s most respected news organizations, to continue bringing our users a robust lineup of valuable news programming.”