Narinder Ball Joins EMG/Gravity Media as Technology Director

Narinder Ball has joined broadcast technology and production services company EMG/Gravity Media as technology director.

Ball, who starts in her new role next month, will be tasked with overseeing the company’s technology strategy and with leading its technical teams to deliver cutting-edge solutions, the company said.

A 25-year TV production veteran, Ball has held several leadership positions at the BBC, where she led the technical aspects of such high-profile sports telecasts as the Wimbledon tennis tournament, soccer’s FA Cup and the London Marathon, as well as the Commonwealth Games and the Olympic Games.

“We are thrilled to welcome Narinder to the team,” EMG/Gravity Media Chief Operating Officer Charlie Cubbon said. “Her leadership, technical acumen, and strategic vision will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings. We are confident that Narinder will help us achieve our ambitious goals and strengthen our position as a leader in the industry.”

As technology director, Ball will focus on driving technological innovation within broadcasting and production, including advancing content delivery platforms, optimizing media workflows and scaling infrastructure to support high-demand streaming and production environments, EMG/Gravity Media said. She’ll also lead the company’s efforts to enhance its cybersecurity measures and explore new technologies to improve audience engagement, content personalization and the overall viewer experience, the company said.

“I am excited to join EMG/Gravity Media at this pivotal moment in its journey,” Ball said. “The combined group has a tremendous foundation, and I look forward to collaborating with the talented team here to drive technological advancements that will create even greater value for our customers and stakeholders.”