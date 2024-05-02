EMG / Gravity Media Grow Executive Team

EMG / Gravity Media has appointed Charlie Cubbon chief operating officer (COO) and Jamie Hindhaugh regional CEO for the U.K., U.S., Australia and the Middle East.

Cubbon’s appointment is immediate. Hindhaugh will join EMG / Gravity Media in July. The appointments follow the January merger of EMG and Gravity Media and are intended to solidify the company's commitment to growth, innovation and excellence, it said.

Joining EMG / Gravity Media from Warner Bros. Discovery, Cubbon has more than 20 years of experience in building and revitalizing businesses in entertainment (film, TV, games), sports, networks, e-commerce, consumer and supply chain sectors, it said.

During his time at Warner Bros. Discovery, Cubbon held a variety of positions, including vice president-head of U.K. Finance and Supply Chain; vice president—head of commercial development, U.K.& Ireland; and most recently vice president—head of strategic planning and operations, U.K. & Ireland.

Hindhaugh will join EMG / Gravity Media with more than 30 years of experience in the industry and a proven track record. He is well-positioned to lead EMG / Gravity Media’s operations within this region to drive innovation, growth and customer satisfaction, the company said.

The incoming regional CEO has held numerous roles at BT Sport, BBC and Warner Bros. Discovery. Hindhaugh is currently vice president of content and host broadcast at WBD.

