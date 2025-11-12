Clear-Com Deployed for Record-Breaking Live Broadcast

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com says its communications gear was recently deployed for the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Race at Germany’s Nürburgring circuit, which set a record in June as the longest live TV sports broadcast at nearly 28 hours of continuous coverage.

Throughout the event, Clear-Com and its German distributor, Audio-Technica, provided direct technical support to ensure a reliable setup and operation. Using EHX configuration software and its comprehensive monitoring capabilities, operators maintained complete control of the communication network throughout the marathon broadcast.

A total of 21 FreeSpeak II IP transceivers, 20 FreeSpeak II beltpacks, and four of the new FreeSpeak Icon beltpacks were deployed across the site, ensuring reliable and crystal-clear communications throughout the race. Despite the extremely high density of DECT systems in use across the circuit, Clear-Com says it delivered flawless performance thanks to precise planning and sophisticated configuration.

Featuring 130 cars and 500 drivers, the 24-hour endurance race is among the most demanding in the world. The live broadcast, managed by TV Skyline, one of Europe’s largest mobile TV production companies, utilized three OB vans and more than 70 camera feeds, including helicopter footage, a 650-meter cable camera, elevated platforms, and onboard views.

HDwireless GmbH, a specialist in wireless HD and UHD camera systems, provided the helicopter and wireless camera systems as well as the Clear-Com intercom infrastructure for the pit lane, paddock, start/finish area, and helicopter. HDwireless relied on Clear-Com’s Eclipse HX-Delta matrix system, fitted with an E-IPA-HX card, to connect the FreeSpeak II IP transceivers and intercom panels across an extensive AES67 fiber network.

“At an event as technically demanding as the ADAC RAVENOL 24h Race, communication has to be absolutely reliable,” said Alex Hemme, Regional Sales Manager at Clear-Com. “Working closely with HDwireless and Audio-Technica, we ensured that every team, from the OB vans to the pit lane, had clear, stable communication throughout the entire broadcast.”