More Than 240 Sony Cameras Will Be Used To Cover Super Bowl LIX

Fox Sports will use more than 100 of Sony's broadcast cameras, including 97 Sony HDC Series Broadcast System Cameras, for its Super Bowl telecast.

SAN DIEGO—Sony said a record number of its cameras will be trained on the Super Bowl Feb. 9, when the Kansas City Chiefs meet the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans.

Sony, an official technology partner of the NFL, said that more than 240 Sony cameras will be in and around the Caesars Superdome covering plays, replays, interviews and celebrations.

These cameras range from Sony’s professional broadcast models used by Fox Sports, the official broadcaster, to the various Alpha interchangeable lens cameras and E-mount lenses including G Master that the Associated Press and other sideline photographers will use to create Super Bowl imagery.

“The Super Bowl is not just the biggest game of the year, it is also the biggest production,” Michael Davies, Fox Sports executive vice president of field operations, said. “Our job is to tell the story of the game, capturing the energy within the stadium and keeping billions of viewers engaged, and Sony is a key tool in reaching that goal.”

This year Fox Sports and production company Game Creek Video will deploy more than 100 cameras on-site for pregame, in-game and postgame action, as well as additional studio shows. Fox will also have Sony BVM reference level monitors on-site for color grading to bring the most accurate imagery to fans around the world.

(Image credit: Sony)

More specifically, Sony’s cameras will be positioned in each end zone, along both sidelines and in multiple positions throughout the stadium, including the “SkyCam” over the field. There will be 14 Sony cameras dedicated to handling content for streaming.

In addition to all the broadcast and production cameras, Fox Sports will use Sony’s HawkREPLAY systems, a remote production and instant replay broadcast solution, to support the overall broadcast experience. Additional Hawk-Eye technology will also support in-game officiating and replay services, as well as the overall production.

“The Super Bowl is the most watched event of the year, and delivering an authentic and immersive experience for coaches, players, and fans requires a wide array of advanced technologies,” NFL Chief Information Officer Gary Brantley said. “Sony has been instrumental in enhancing the game day experience with its innovative solutions, and we are proud to have Sony play a key role in making Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans unforgettable.”

Added Neal Manowitz, president and chief operating officer of Sony Electronics North America: “We are proud to play a critical role in Super Bowl LIX, drawing on our decades-long record of imaging innovation and production expertise to ensure that every fan watching on-site or at home has the best seat in the house.”

On the photography side, Sony is the exclusive imaging products and support provider for the Associated Press. In total, AP will have 14 photographers and 9 editors on-site at the Super Bowl using Sony equipment to capture and share imagery. The NFL’s in-house photography team, NFL Focus, will use a variety of Sony Alpha cameras and lenses to cover the game as well. Sony’s Pro Support team will offer a pro photographer depot on-site to help service and support the professionals working the game, including offering loans of the brand-new flagship Alpha 1 II camera.

Both the Associated Press and the NFL’s in-house photography are also planning to utilize Sony’s PDT-FP1 transmitter device on-site to deliver photos and videos directly from camera to editors in real time, streamlining their workflow and resulting in the fastest possible distribution to the public.

(Image credit: Sony)

Each year, the size and scope of the Super Bowl Halftime Show gets larger, including its production elements. For the fifth year in a row, the Funicular Goats will handle technical production of the Halftime Show and for the fourth straight year, the Goats are choosing the Sony Venice 2 as their main camera alongside the Sony Venice Extension System and the Sony Burano for a total of 14 cameras.

“The Super Bowl Halftime Show is a challenge unlike any other project we’ve been a part of,” explains James Coker, head of engineering and technical management at Funicular Goats. “There are less than five minutes to set up and deliver a cinematic concert to millions of people, and the Sony Cinema Line cameras provide the perfect combination of full-frame sensor with broadcast compatibility to work seamlessly within the show’s structure and achieve this challenge.”

Sony provided this breakdown of equipment by user: