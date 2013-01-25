Miranda Technologies acquires Softel

Miranda Technologies, a Belden Brand, has announced the acquisition of Softel, a provider of captioning, subtitling, audio and video description, and interactivity technologies for broadcasters and content producers worldwide.

Softel, headquartered in Pangbourne, UK, has a long history of innovation through its line of captioning and subtitling solutions that simplify this complex, legally required addition to a broadcaster’s playout workflow.

“Captioning is a critical component of the playout chain, and one that is often difficult to manage,” said Marco Lopez, Miranda’s president. “By introducing Softel’s technology into the Miranda portfolio and directly integrating it into our iTX solution, we’ll present broadcasters with further efficiencies, not only in the purchase process, but also during deployment and in post-sale support as well. Miranda will continue to support the full Softel solutions suite and honor all Softel partner agreements.”

In addition to its Swift line of subtitling and captioning products, Softel also offers a host of advanced television systems that improve efficiency and enable new revenue streams. Network operators can offer interactive television and “second screen” applications to their subscribers and improve headend efficiency with the MediaSphere suite or add MPEG ad insertion capabilities with Oliver. Softel also provides solutions for ancillary data processing, audio/video description and Teletext.

Integration planning will be led by a team of Miranda and Softel executives, but there will be no business disruption for Miranda or Softel during the transition. The integration is expected to be complete by this summer.