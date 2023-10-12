Mediaproxy To Highlight Latest LogServer Advances At NAB Show New York

MELBOURNE, Australia—Mediaproxy will feature the latest developments in its LogServer logging and analysis system and Monwall hybrid multi-panel for monitoring by exception during NAB Show New York, Oct. 24-26, at the Javits Center in Manhattan.

The multi-featured software package conforms to leading standards, including SMPTE ST 2110, NMOS and SCTE for dynamic ad insertion. The company continues to develop LogServer in response to the changing demands of linear broadcasters and streaming services, it said.

LogServer delivers dependable program output logging and monitoring, aligning with international and national broadcast compliance standards and regulations. Its integration capability extends across diverse workflows, whether on-premise or in the cloud. LogServer can handle an array of media formats, including video, audio and real-time data, including 4K resolution, HDR, 10-bit, HEVC, TSoIP, SMPTE 2110, Zixi and SRT.

Features include advanced clustering of decentralized systems on IP networks, full cloud support and an interface platform that simplifies configuring large-scale installations.

“NAB Show New York is an important platform for Mediaproxy," said Mark Rushton, senior vice president of sales and solutions in the United States at the company. "Not only does it provide us with an ideal stage to showcase the cutting-edge features of LogServer and our comprehensive array of compliance products, but it also presents a valuable opportunity to meet with our USA customer base.

“This year, we eagerly anticipate meaningful conversations on the dynamic transformations within modern broadcast technology and how Mediaproxy is at the forefront of adapting to these shifts."

See Mediaproxy at NAB Show New York booth 326.