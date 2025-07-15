Interra to Showcase New Media QC, Monitoring, and AI-Powered Captioning Solutions at IBC2025

Interra Systems, a global provider of end-to-end quality assurance for the media industry, will unveil its latest innovations in media QC, monitoring, and analysis at IBC2025, Sept. 12-15 at the RAI Amsterdam.

As the media and entertainment industry looks ahead to a future defined by multiplatform complexity and rapid technological change, Interra Systems’ solutions empower broadcasters, telcos, and streaming providers to deliver outstanding viewer experiences. Visitors to Booth 7.C11 will see how the company’s integrated QC and monitoring tools help media organizations identify and resolve issues early, optimize workflows, and ensure seamless, high-quality content delivery in today’s dynamic environment.

Anupama Anantharaman (Image credit: Interra Systems)

“IBC is where the global media community comes together to shape what’s next. Our long-standing team of engineers is committed to developing technology that enables our customers to thrive in a fast-changing landscape,” said Anupama Anantharaman, vice president of product management at Interra Systems. “We’re excited to showcase our latest advances in QC, monitoring, and captioning, and to collaborate with industry leaders on driving the future of media quality and innovation.”

Interra Systems Solutions on Display at IBC2025:

ORION Suite: Comprehensive Video Monitoring for Every Platform

At IBC2025, Interra Systems will spotlight the latest enhancements to its award-winning ORION content monitoring suite, including a powerful new multiviewer feature for real-time visualization of multiple video and audio streams. ORION continues to set the standard for robust, real-time monitoring across linear, IP, and OTT workflows. With flexible deployment, broad format support, industry-first all-frame decoding, real-time audio language detection, ad insertion monitoring, and advanced analysis, ORION dramatically improves video quality checks and playback assurance for critical channels.

ORION Central Manager (OCM): Unified Workflow Oversight

Interra Systems’ flagship OCM platform delivers centralized, end-to-end visibility across the entire media workflow. Recent updates include support for IPv6 compatibility, advanced probe management and user group permissions, and support for enhanced end-to-end ad insertion monitoring — boosting operational efficiency and security for large-scale media operations.

BATON 9.3: AI-Powered Automated QC

BATON 9.3, the latest version of Interra Systems’ industry-leading automated QC solution, introduces enhanced autoscaling, improved 4K video quality checks, and new validations such as blank bar detection and CIE color gamut analysis. BATON 9.3 aligns with the latest ITU-R BT.1702-2023 PSE flash guidelines and features advanced algorithms for QR code detection, freeze/duplicate frames, media offline, blockiness, defective pixels, video dropouts, burnt-in text, and shot transitions.

BATON Captions: Intelligent Captioning and Subtitling

With the demand for accurate, multilingual accessibility at an all-time high, BATON Captions delivers robust, AI-powered captioning and subtitling. New features include intelligent caption placement that follows scene change guidelines to prevent overlap with burnt-in text — a common challenge in regional content.

The latest release also introduces advanced QC and correction tools powered by machine learning, ASR, and NLP. A redesigned UI enhances usability with an integrated relay workflow service, vertical zoom on audio waveforms, and smart caption segmentation that automatically splits, merges, and resegments captions based on clause boundaries, character limits, and natural pauses. These enhancements improve efficiency, ensure compliance, and support seamless multilingual viewing experiences across formats.

VEGA Media Analyzer: In-Depth Media Analysis and Debugging

Interra Systems’ VEGA suite for compliance, debugging, and stream interoperability features expanded support for VVC, AV1, HEVC, MV-HEVC, AVS3, HDR, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, ATSC 3.0, and more. VEGA simplifies complex video standards and ensures seamless compatibility across platforms and devices.

Interra Systems will be in Booth 7.C11 at the RAI Amsterdam.