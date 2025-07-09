Actus Digital to Show Actus X Intelligent Monitoring With AI at IBC2025

HACKENSACK, N.J.—Actus Digital will demonstrate how broadcasters can transform compliance monitoring from a necessary expense into a strategic revenue driver at IBC2025, Sept. 12-15, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

The enhanced Actus X Intelligent Monitoring Platform debuts advanced AI capabilities and unified workflow tools that deliver measurable business value beyond traditional logging requirements without compromising on technical excellence, the company said.

“Compliance and QA monitoring has evolved from simple box-ticking to intelligent content analysis that drives real business outcomes,” Sima Levy, president and founder of Actus Digital, said.

“With Actus X, we continue to invest heavily in the core compliance logging and technical monitoring features our customers rely on—while extending the platform with powerful AI tools that support news, editorial, digital and legal teams,” Levy said. “This ensures broadcasters gain both operational efficiency and strategic insights from a single, unified system.”

Actus Digital will highlight:

Comprehensive compliance logging, intelligent monitoring and new commercial opportunities: The Actus X platform is designed to help users be sure of their content quality, audience experience and compliance. At the same time, it delivers seamless opportunities to create more value from video.

The Actus X platform is designed to help users be sure of their content quality, audience experience and compliance. At the same time, it delivers seamless opportunities to create more value from video. Intelligent alerting system: With enhanced centralized alerting systems delivering sophisticated, prioritized QoS and QoE monitoring, users can be sure of proactive quality assurance across multiple facilities, platforms and content types.

With enhanced centralized alerting systems delivering sophisticated, prioritized QoS and QoE monitoring, users can be sure of proactive quality assurance across multiple facilities, platforms and content types. Advanced multiviewer technology: The new, software-defined interactive multiviewer offers operators deeper metadata layers and faster contextual control. Flexibility and accessibility are assured with drag-and-drop layouts, penalty box functionality, on-screen alerts, delivered through browser-based technology without the need for separate hardware decoders.

The new, software-defined interactive multiviewer offers operators deeper metadata layers and faster contextual control. Flexibility and accessibility are assured with drag-and-drop layouts, penalty box functionality, on-screen alerts, delivered through browser-based technology without the need for separate hardware decoders. AI-driven content intelligence: Real-time AI analysis transforms live content monitoring, providing valuable instant insights. Intelligent solutions include multilingual speech-to-text transcription, content summarization, facial recognition, keyword detection and advertisement identification.

Real-time AI analysis transforms live content monitoring, providing valuable instant insights. Intelligent solutions include multilingual speech-to-text transcription, content summarization, facial recognition, keyword detection and advertisement identification. Streamlined content repurposing: Powerful clipping tools enable rapid content adaptation for OTT, VOD and social-media distribution. Integrated branding and graphics capabilities accelerate digital workflow execution while maintaining brand consistency and fueling monetization.

LiveU closed the acquisition of Actus Digital in May.

See Actus Digital at IBC2025 (Stand 7.C19).

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More information is available on the company’s website.