Matrox software update adds monitoring support for FCP X
Matrox has released a software update for the entire range of Matrox MXO2 I/O devices and the Matrox Mojito MAX card that finalizes broadcast monitoring support with Apple's Final Cut Pro X 10.0.4 update.
Broadcast monitoring in Final Cut Pro X 10.0.4 allows video and audio output to a variety of external monitors and other equipment using the SDI, HDMI or analog video outputs from Matrox products.
Other features of Matrox I/O systems for Final Cut Pro X editors include 10-bit hardware scaling, HD monitoring with the Matrox HDMI Calibration Utility, and 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound monitoring using professional connections.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox