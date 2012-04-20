Matrox software update adds monitoring support for FCP X

Matrox has released a software update for the entire range of Matrox MXO2 I/O devices and the Matrox Mojito MAX card that finalizes broadcast monitoring support with Apple's Final Cut Pro X 10.0.4 update.

Broadcast monitoring in Final Cut Pro X 10.0.4 allows video and audio output to a variety of external monitors and other equipment using the SDI, HDMI or analog video outputs from Matrox products.

Other features of Matrox I/O systems for Final Cut Pro X editors include 10-bit hardware scaling, HD monitoring with the Matrox HDMI Calibration Utility, and 5.1 and 7.1 surround sound monitoring using professional connections.