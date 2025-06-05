Marshall to Unveil Streaming-Capable Full HD Camera at InfoComm

TORRANCE, Calif.—Marshall Electronics will introduce the CV355-27X-IP optical zoom IP (HEVC/SRT) camera during InfoComm 2025, June 11-13, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.

The compact full-HD camera is designed for professional AV and live production IP-based workflows, including those commonly used by houses of worship and in courtrooms and classrooms, as well as broadcast, the company said.

The CV355-27X-IP features a professional-grade 8.5-megapixel sensor, capturing video up to 1920 x 1080 at 60 fps and outputs up to 1080p60 video. Offering a 27 times optical zoom (5.5~150 mm), the camera supports a 60-degree angle of view, enabling capture of close-up detail in large spaces, it said.

Designed with AV integrators in mind, the CV355-27X-IP supports simultaneous IP (HEVC/SRT), 3G-SDI and HDMI outputs with Ethernet I/O providing video, control, audio and Power over Ethernet (PoE) via a single cable. The camera also features RS-232 control and a 3.5mm audio input with passthrough, offering flexible integration options for a wide range of workflows, it said.

“The CV355-27X-IP brings together advanced IP streaming technologies with broadcast-quality optics, giving AV professionals a powerful, flexible tool for live broadcast productions, courtroom capture, corporate video, government assembly, sportscast, newscast, reality television, concerts, house of worship and more,” Robert Ramos, West Coast regional sales manager at Marshall Electronics, said. “The CV355-27X-IP is suitable for use in networked HD and workflows where image quality and versatility are of the utmost concern.”

See Marshall Electronics in InfoComm booth 3843.

