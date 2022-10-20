Kiswe Introduces Cloud-Based Production, Streaming Solution

Kiswe has launched its cloud-based Studio Switcher designed for media producers and broadcasters looking to move fully into the cloud to create live streams without purchasing traditional video production hardware.

“The shift toward streaming, along with viewers’ changing media consumption habits, has created demand for more content across more channels, even as competition has intensified,” said Kiswe CEO Glenn Booth. “Producers and broadcasters are being tasked to do more with less. Switcher Studio enables them to better allocate resources to innovate in new ways, while delivering high quality and engaging storytelling experiences their audiences will love.”

The Kiswe offering is a production suite of cloud-based solutions that covers the entire value chain of production and delivers output at massive scale, it said.

The Kiswe platform has been used to cover a variety of large events, including productions of BTS, Justin Bieber, Queen, the PGA Tour, the NBA and ESPN, it said.

The Kiswe Studio offers fast, proven, cost-effective remote production and livestreaming of premium video content via the cloud, it said.

The Cloud Switcher allows producers to switch between more than 10 high-quality sources, add mix effects and graphics and distribute the production across a wide selection of channels. Kiswe Studio also offers dedicated resources around the globe to ensure technical, product and operational excellence.