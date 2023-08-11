SEG Media Taps Kiswe and NBA to Launch Subscription Streaming Service for Utah Jazz

NEW PROVIDENCE, N.J.—Kiswe and the NBA have announced that they are working together on the launch of SEG Media’s new subscription-based streaming service that will offer Utah Jazz games.

SEG Media is the new sports media company from Smith Entertainment Group that produces Utah Jazz games and other team content.

SEG recently announced that Utah Jazz games will air on Sinclair's KJZZ and that it would be creating a subscription streaming service. The Jazz games previously aired on Warner Bros. Discovery’s AT&T SportsNet, which is being shut down.

For the launch of its first-ever direct-to-consumer offering, SEG Media elected to leverage Kiswe’s cloud-based video solutions and the NBA’s streaming platform to provide a seamless and immersive experience for Jazz fans, the companies said.

"Partnering with Kiswe and the NBA is a significant step forward in our commitment to providing innovative, world-class fan experiences and maximizing our brand reach to the widest audience possible," said Jim Olson, president of the Utah Jazz. "Through this collaboration, we are bringing the excitement of Jazz basketball to fans through a new, flexible platform where they can experience our players, team, and organization in an unprecedented way.”

Kiswe's innovative technology will be being used to provide a range of interactive features, including a chat-and-cheer option to foster a deeper connection between the team and its loyal supporters.

"We are proud to work with SEG Media and the Utah Jazz, an organization known for their commitment to excellence and fan experience,” explained Glenn Booth, CEO of Kiswe. “Through our cloud-based video solutions, we will empower the Jazz to connect with fans in new and exciting ways, bringing them closer to the game and team they love."

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Kiswe to power SEG Media’s new direct-to-consumer offering for the Utah Jazz,” added Chris Benyarko, NBA Executive Vice President, Direct-to-Consumer. “Through the use of the NBA platform, Jazz fans will have multiple options while watching Jazz games, including the ability to personalize the scoreboard to follow particular stats or players and to interact with other fans.”

More details about the Utah Jazz-branded streaming platform, including subscription options, pricing, programming and interactive features, will be announced next month the companies said.