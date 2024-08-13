U.S. Joint Industry Committee Grants iSpot National TV Currency Certification

TV ad measurement company iSpot has announced that it has received industry certification from the U.S. Joint Industry Committee (JIC) for its measurement capabilities and methodologies covering critical areas of the cross-platform TV advertising industry.

In addition to receiving certification for overall transactability, iSpot’s latest measurement methodology, iSpot Data Connect, has been deemed ready for scalable transactions in all currency classifications that were evaluated by the JIC, iSpot reported. This includes Total Households and Audiences across both Average Commercial Minute, Exact Spot Ad measurement and Personified Demos – which is how 90% of the TV marketplace is traded on today.

In announcing the certification, iSpot said that to date it is the only measurement provider to receive a nod from the JIC as reaching the baseline requirements needed to be able to be used for transactions across all three classifications – demonstrating through the evaluation that iSpot data is stable enough for forecasting, planning, estimating and posting purposes.

Late last year, iSpot also received MRC accreditation for its verification of national TV ad airings advertising — a foundation for cross-platform ad-based currencies – and maintained its conditional certification by the JIC. Together, this recognition paves the way for a new currency to emerge that seamlessly bridges TV and streaming.

iSpot’s overall certification marks an important vote of confidence in the progress and innovation made in iSpot’s products and solutions, the company said. The JIC’s Measurement Subcommittee awarded iSpot this critical industry certification following nearly 300 rigorous data tests of its data. The certification is valid for 2 years

“The JIC and its members have established an important place in today’s media ecosystem for not only understanding and evaluating with efficacy, efficiency and rigor the value and accuracy of measurement methodologies and data today, but are setting a great example of how the industry should be thinking about the measurement quality of tomorrow,” said Sean Muller, CEO, iSpot.TV. “We’re thrilled and honored to receive this certification and look forward to continuing to set an example for the entire industry of what measurement could be like when it’s done right.”