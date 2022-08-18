Harmonic Showcases Video Streaming, Simplified Workflows at IBC2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Harmonic, Inc. has announced it will bring the company's latest cloud-native and on-prem solutions for video streaming and broadcast delivery to IBC2022.

At the show, Harmonic will highlight how its advanced solutions are addressing the critical needs of the media and entertainment industry by enabling flawless live sports streaming, targeted advertising at scale, best-in-class VOD and linear streaming, and next-gen broadcast service delivery, the company said.

"Harmonic is excited to be back at IBC2022 and share the latest innovations for accelerating streaming services and simplifying broadcast workflows," said Shahar Bar, senior vice president, video products and corporate development at Harmonic. "We look forward to showcasing new enhancements to our on-prem appliances, along with expanded SaaS cloud offerings."

At IBC2022, Harmonic will showcase its VOS360 SaaS platform for a range of applications:

Live sports streaming: Stream secure watermarked live sports events with targeted ads reliably and at scale in UHD HDR.

VOD and linear streaming: Deliver outstanding VOD and linear streaming experiences with scalable targeted advertising.

Free ad-supported TV (FAST): Enable the creation of UHD HDR FAST channels.

Broadcast: Deploy complex broadcast workflows with full support for playout, branding, statistical multiplexing and affiliate distribution in the cloud.

New applications for XOS Advanced Media Processor and Spectrum X Advanced Media Server on display include:

Targeted advertising for broadcasters: Unlock new revenue streams with DVB-TA support.

Edge media processing: Take media processing and distribution to the next level with the new generation of software-based edge devices.

Distribution of DVB-T/T2 signals: Optimize DTT distribution with a new DVB-SIS (single illumination system) offering.

Extended video-over-IP capabilities: Expand video-over-IP possibilities with NDI for production and playout workflows.

Throughout the IBC2022 show floor, Harmonic will also highlight key collaborations with industry leaders that further strengthen its video streaming and broadcast offerings. These include:

Microsoft Azure (stand 1.D25) and AWS (stand 5.C80) cloud support on the VOS360 SaaS platform.

New watermarking-as-a-service capabilities for live sports events and premium live content integrated on the VOS360 SaaS platform with anti-piracy solutions from Viaccess-Orca (stand 1.A51) and NAGRA (stand 1.C81).

Streamlined targeted advertising for live broadcasting, VOD and FAST through integration between the VOS360 SaaS platform and solutions from Viaccess-Orca (stand 1.A51) and Equativ (stand 5.F62).

FAST UHD HDR channel delivery on LG Channels platform.

Hybrid on-premises and in-the-cloud channel origination with Harmonic's VOS360 SaaS platform and Spectrum™ X media servers controlled by Aveco's ASTRA MCR (stand 2.B18) and SGT VEDA automation (stand 2.C58).