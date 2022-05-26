Gray Television’s InvestigateTV Adds to Reporting Team

ATLANTA, Ga.—Gray Television’s InvestigateTV unit has added to its investigative reporting team with the hiring of investigative reporter Joce Sterman and consumer investigative reporter Caresse Jackman to its award-winning team.

Joce Sterman is a National Headliner, Murrow, and Emmy award-winning investigative journalist with more than 20 years of experience in television and radio news. Prior to joining InvestigateTV, she was the lead National Investigative Correspondent for Spotlight on America, a segment airing on TV stations in more than eighty cities. Sterman’s career has taken her through newsrooms across the midAtlantic region including WHAG in Hagerstown, Pennsylvania, WPMT in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, WMAR in Baltimore, Maryland and WJLA in Washington, DC. From accountability reporting on the failures of government agencies at every level to exposing product flaws, her work has resulted in congressional investigations and federal legislation.

Caresse Jackman has been a Consumer Investigative Reporter at WSMV4, Gray’s Nashville affiliate, since 2019. Prior to that, she worked at WWL, where her work on a four-part series documenting a New Orleans neighborhood that never fully recovered after Hurricane Katrina contributed to a regional Edward R. Murrow Award in the overall excellence category and earned Jackman a Proclamation from the New Orleans City Council. She also worked in Flint, Michigan, as a general assignment reporter during the Flint Water Crisis. She started her broadcast career in Mississippi, working as a reporter at WCBI in Columbus and a news producer at WJTV in Jackson.

“We are excited to expand our team and bring aboard 2 more journalists with expertise in community-focused investigative reporting that generates results,” vice president of investigations for InvestigateTV Lee Zurik said. InvestigateTV launched in 2018 and provides innovative, original journalism from a dedicated investigative team and partners, including ProPublica, News21 at Arizona State University's Cronkite School of Journalism, and NerdWallet. It is available on Roku, Amazon Fire, at InvestigateTV.com and across Gray broadcast and digital media properties.