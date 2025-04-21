Gray Promotes Dana Neves to Senior Managing VP

ATLANTA—Gray Media has promoted Dana Neves to senior managing vice president, overseeing a number of Gray’s television markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic areas.

For the past seven years, Neves was general manager of Gray’s WFSB (CBS) in Hartford, Connecticut. She also led its Connecticut-focused broadcast sports network The Wax since its launch last year. Gray will soon begin a search for her successor.

Neves began at WFSB as an intern. Over the years, she rose through the ranks, serving as news director, regional news director, general manager, and senior vice president for its previous owner, Meredith Corp. She also had national responsibility for labor relations for Meredith’s print and broadcast facilities in New York, St. Louis, Kansas City and Saginaw, Michigan.

Following Gray’s 2021 acquisition of Meredith’s Local Media Group, she was made a regional vice president responsible for Gray’s stations in Connecticut, Maine and Massachusetts while retaining her position as GM of WFSB. Recently, Gray named her chair of its Innovation Lab.

A graduate of Elon University, Neves remains closely connected to her alma mater through her service on the Alumni Board. She actively serves on many nonprofit and civic boards, including The Denise D’Ascenzo Foundation, the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women campaign, and the Connecticut Broadcasters Association. Previously, she contributed her time and leadership to the Connecticut Police Chiefs Foundation, Mark Twain House Museum, Channel 3 Kids Camp, and the State of Connecticut Judicial-Media Committee.