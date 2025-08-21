Gray Media to Launch New Hyper-Personalized Video Streaming Service

ATLANTA—Gray Media has laid out plans for launching a new cutting-edge, hyper-personalized streaming platform that will start going live in Gray's markets in January of 2026.

The service will use an end-to-end solution from Google Cloud and Quickplay, that combines the power of Google Cloud's AI infrastructure with Quickplay’s flexible, cloud-native platform to deliver deeply personalized viewing experiences, the companies said.

By harnessing real-time data and advanced machine learning, Gray said the offering will transform how content is delivered and consumed.

“This newly created video partnership marks a pivotal moment for Gray. With this game- changing infrastructure, we are leading the charge into the future of local streaming, one personalized viewing experience at a time,” Gray’s president and co-CEO Pat LaPlatney said.

“We are proud to collaborate with Gray Media and Quickplay to bring the power of Google Cloud AI to the local broadcast industry,” said Albert Lai, global director, strategic industries, Media & Entertainment, Google Cloud. “Our AI capabilities enable Gray Media to understand viewer preferences and deliver personalized content that drives engagement and revenue. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment to helping media companies transform their businesses with AI.”

In making the announcement Gray described the capabilities of the platform as follows:

Understand Viewer Preferences in Real Time: Leveraging advanced machine learning to analyze viewer behavior, content consumption patterns, and engagement metrics in real-time.

Dynamically Adapt the Viewing Experience: Adjusting content sequences, ad loads, and overall presentation based on individual viewer preferences and engagement levels.

Optimize Content Delivery for Maximum Engagement: Delivering personalized content recommendations, tailored search results, and seamless access across all devices.

Future-Proof the Infrastructure: Embracing a cloud-native architecture that can scale, adapt, and evolve with the ever-changing media landscape.

“We are excited to be the first to deliver this innovative technology to viewers, including tailored recommendations and a personalized content experience that is seamless across devices,” Gray’s executive vice president and COO Sandy Breland said.