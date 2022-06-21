Frost & Sullivan Names Samba TV #1 Provider of TV Viewership Data Capabilities

SAN FRANCISCO—Market research firm Frost & Sullivan has released the findings of a new analysis assessing the capabilities of eight leading television data providers. The Television Viewership Data (TVD) companies were evaluated on more than 20 key criteria that brands, agencies and publishers are looking to assess as the market shifts to a multi-currency world. These capabilities include omniscreen reach and activation, depth of privacy compliant, first party data and the quality of currency grade measurement insights. The 2022 Frost Radar on Television Viewership Data Providers found Samba TV to be the leader in TV data capabilities.

“With companies in this market all having relatively large datasets, Frost & Sullivan believes that partner diversity and measurement capabilities truly separates top providers. Across 25 key attributes assessed for the 2022 Frost Radar: Television Viewership Data, no other company in the market today provides the range of partnerships and breadth of capabilities as Samba TV,” said Robert Cavin, Senior Consultant at Frost & Sullivan.

Frost & Sullivan’s analysis comes on the heels of Samba TV’s selection as Disney's first currency grade measurement partner earlier this year. The Disney announcement follows Samba's TV's significant international growth and a recent unveiling of the company's first of a kind incremental reach guarantee product for advertisers, guaranteeing marketers only pay for audiences that are incremental to their linear TV buys.

Samba TV’s capabilities were evaluated against 20 metrics aligned with five core pillars in the report. These included: diversity of viewership sources; linear and streaming measurement segments; technology portfolio; use cases, including ability to deliver advertising features to its customers, such as optimization as well as reach and frequency; and privacy values. Samba TV notably outpaced Inscape, iSpot.tv, LG Ads, Nielsen, Roku, Samsung Ads, and VideoAmp across these combined metrics, according to the Frost & Sullivan analysis.

“This latest industry analysis reaffirms Samba TV’s strong positioning in the marketplace as well as our commitment to providing the best-in-class experience for our customers with unmatched measurement capabilities,” said Samba TV CEO and Co-founder Ashwin Navin. “The TV data and measurement world has fundamentally changed and has embraced a new multi-currency future that empowers advertisers and publishers to truly understand their audiences and the impacts of advertising on both the biggest screen in the home and across every screen in the consumer journey. This is an exciting time for the industry and for Samba TV and we look forward to continuing to help shape the future of TV measurement and advertising globally.”