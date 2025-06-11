Fox Advertising Upgrades Its Converged Media Platform

NEW YORK—Fox Advertising announced a number of improvements and upgrades to OneFox, its media platform that unifies inventory and audiences across linear, streaming and digital into a media buying experience powered by AdRise.

The improvements bring together offline and digital identity along with verticalized audience attributes spanning categories that include demographics, lifestyle, hobbies and purchase intent. Those new features, Fox said, will make its inventory more valuable to advertisers.

More specifically, Fox is expanding its OneFox platform to include data integrations with TransUnion and Experian. This will augment Fox's first-party data with TransUnion, Experian and LiveRamp's capabilities so that advertisers can target custom segments and reach the right audiences, Fox reported.

Through this integration, Fox said it will create audience segments and layer on key attributes, providing a more holistic look at a desired audience. By harmonizing once disparate data points into one unified audience view, OneFox will deliver a seamless, signal-based platform for brands to reach their most valuable consumers across Fox Entertainment, Fox Sports, Fox News Media and Tubi, Fox Advertising reported.

"Fox's converged media platform was purposefully built to unify our portfolio," said Stephano Kim, chief strategy and operations officer, Fox Advertising. "By layering in Fox's first-party data backed by insights and audience attributes from Experian, TransUnion and LiveRamp, we will deepen the platform's precision and performance, turning data and insights into intelligence that drives audience activation and creates opportunities for businesses and consumers alike."

Other key features and developments include:

Matching audiences at scale.

Unlocking smarter creative decisioning, informed by contextual signals and delivering greater resonance.

Enabling audience activation across linear and streaming with unified reach and frequency controls.

Creating audience segments that are based on key attributes, giving advertisers expansive access to their desired audience.

"We're excited to help power OneFox with Experian's product suite," said Chris Feo, chief business officer, Experian. "By integrating data from our identity graph and audience attributes, Fox can merge offline and digital signals into a single view, uncover high-value segments, and help advertisers reach them across every Fox screen—from primetime and Fox Sports to Tubi—while seeing results faster, all within one seamless workflow."

"TransUnion has been a trusted partner of Fox and Tubi for years, and we're excited to deepen that relationship across the broader Fox ecosystem," added Julie Clark, senior vice president of media and entertainment, TransUnion. "With our long-standing expertise in identity, we've been at the forefront of enabling meaningful connections between audiences and content. This expanded partnership reinforces TransUnion's critical role in powering data-driven television and delivering the precision and scale that today's media landscape demands."