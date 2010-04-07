EEG joins openGear platform with closed-captioning tools
Ross Video has signed EEG the openGear platform to offer advanced closed-captioning and HD workflow tools to broadcasters, content providers and post-production facilities.
EEG, headquartered in Farmingdale, NY, has a complete line of solutions for closed-captioning, quality control, affiliate communications, VANC monitoring, AFD and more.
