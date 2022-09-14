DJI Launches Osmo Action 3 Camera

DJI has introduced a new action camera, the Osmo Action 3, that the company is billing as the most powerful action camera DJI has ever made.

Notable features include a greatly improved battery and native support for vertical shooting.

“Ever since we released the original Osmo Action in 2019, we have been continuously inspired by the stunning footage captured with it,” said Paul Pan, senior product line manager at DJI. “As our users keep pushing further, moving faster, and diving deeper, our mission is to provide a device built to keep up with them. Every new feature made Osmo Action 3 the most reliable, tough, and easy-to-use action camera. We can’t wait to see what our users create when they push their limits with Osmo Action 3.”

The new 1770mAh Extreme Battery that lets the camera record for up to 160 minutes. It also handles temperatures as low as -20° C (-4° F),2 and charges from 0-80% in as little as 18 minutes and 0-100% in 50 minutes, thanks to native fast-charging support, a first for action cameras.

The camera has a built-in mounting system that instantly and securely clips the camera to handlebars, helmets, etc. and it optimizes the quick-release system first seen in Action 2 by adding notches for a locked-in, impact-resistant hold.

A new Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame brings this quick-mounting technology in a vertical orientation, perfect for social media platforms, DJI reported.

The Osmo Action 3 also features a 1/1.7-inch imaging system that shoots in 4K/120fps, provides a 155° super-wide FOV, and films smooth footage with a world-class EIS suite.

An improved heat management system enables continuous 4K/60fps recording until the battery runs out of power, solving the overheating issue common to many other action cameras, DJI said.

D-Cinelike Color Mode is available in video, slow-motion, and timelapse modes for those looking for more room to edit in post-production.

The Osmo Action 3 is also waterproof at depths of up to 16 meters without needing any additional housing.

In terms of camera stabilization, Osmo Action 3 builds on DJI’s legacy of innovative image stabilization, offering three distinct electronic image stabilization options:

RockSteady 3.0 effectively eliminates camera shake in all directions. It works up to 4K/120fps, providing a stable and immersive first-person perspective. This is the ideal stabilization for sport-specific scenes like bike riding, and on-the-go handheld filming.

HorizonSteady helps to eliminate camera shake in all directions and even horizontally corrects tilt at any angle. That means footage can remain horizontally level, even through heavy bumps and 360° rotations, creating the effect of a perfect horizon without any post-production, even in off-kilter pursuits like surfing.

HorizonBalancing corrects the tilt horizontally within ±45° and supports recording stable 4K/60fps videos. A perfect middle ground between RockSteady and HorizonSteady, this mode is ideal when the priority is a smooth 4K picture in a dynamic environment, such as an FPV obstacle course run.

In addition to obvious uses as an action camera, DJI is also targeting the Osmo Action 3 as a solution for vloggers and streamers.

Osmo Action 3 is the first action camera with dual touchscreens, letting users access settings from any angle while keeping the camera in perfect position, the company said. Three-mic stereo recording reduces wind noise and boosts the audio quality of the footage. Wi-Fi Livestream supports 1080p/30fps, 720p/30fps and 480p/30fps, and pausing recording during the stream. UAC/UVC Webcam support offers high-quality video and audio for conference calls and livestreams, DJI reported.

Additional features include:

Shutter/Record Button & Quick Switch Button offers immediate recording and instant mode switching.

Quick Switching Between Five Custom Modes gives access to user-created camera modes at the touch of a button.

Multifunctional Battery Case stores three batteries and two microSD cards, intelligently fast charges three batteries, and can be used together with those batteries as a power bank to charge other devices like your smartphone.

Voice Prompt informs users of current modes without needing to unmount the camera.

Voice Control recognizes voice commands with a high recognition rate to control the camera when hands are busy.8

InvisiStick for Skiing recognizes and digitally hides the selfie stick in snowsport situations.9

5m Drop Resistance from Corning Gorilla Glass for the touchscreens and lens cover.10

Timelapse with low-power consumption, preset for common scenarios (crowds, clouds, sunset), and dynamic timelapse video stabilization for smooth exposure and color temperature changes.

Digital Lens shoots in Standard (Dewarp), Wide, and Ultra-Wide for all shooting modes.

Digital Zoom of up to 4x can be adjusted while recording for better image composition.

DJI Mic Compatibility via the Type-C port, and external mics via 3.5mm to Type-C cable.

Loop Recording for continuous recording and overwriting according to a preset time.

Osmo Action 3 connects with the DJI Mimo smartphone app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth for even more functionality, including a live feed of the camera, various story templates, quick in-app editing, and more.11 In addition, the LightCut video editor app is thoroughly optimized for use with Action 3. It can automatically select clips and intelligently match them with exclusive templates to generate ready-to-share video edits.

Osmo Action 3 is available in several configurations. The Osmo Action 3 Standard Combo retails for $329 and includes Osmo Action 3, one Osmo Action 3 Extreme Battery, the Osmo Action 3 Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, the Osmo Action 3 Quick-Release Adapter Mount, and the Osmo Flat Adhesive Base. The Osmo Action 3 Adventure Combo retails for $439 and includes Osmo Action 3, three Osmo Action 3 Extreme Batteries, the Osmo Action 3 Horizontal-Vertical Protective Frame, two Osmo Action 3 Quick-Release Adapter Mounts, one Osmo Flat Adhesive Base, and the Osmo Action 3 Multifunctional Battery Case.