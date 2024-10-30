Diversified Opens New Headquarters in Dallas Metroplex
New HQ showcases the cutting-edge technologies the company designs and builds for clients worldwide
PLANO, Texas—Diversified, a global technology solutions provider, has officially opened its new headquarters in Plano, Texas.
The facility opened Oct. 30 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Plano Mayor John B. Muns, tours and opportunities to engage with Diversified executives and technology partners.
The headquarters is designed to support Diversified’s growth in key markets. It will also showcase the cutting-edge technologies Diversified designs and builds for its worldwide clients, the company said.
“This new headquarters is a working example of what we do best—integrating advanced technology into functional spaces,” Diversified CEO Eric Hutto said. “It’s designed to showcase how modern technology can adapt to the needs of any business, providing an interactive space for our clients to see the practical benefits of the solutions we deliver.”
In announcing the new headquarters in the heart of Plano’s business corridor, the company said it offers a prime location with easy access to Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and the wider Dallas metroplex. This central location enhances Diversified’s ability to attract top talent from the region’s growing technology ecosystem and ensures easy accessibility for clients and partners, both locally and globally, the company said.
The space will support Diversified’s executive leadership team and provide a workspace for local teams and visiting associates.
It also features a variety of advanced audiovisual systems and cutting-edge technologies, including:
- Foyer Entrance: A large direct-view LED wall greets guests as they enter. Controlled via a touch panel or wireless interface, the wall can display dynamic content curated by Diversified’s creative teams. Uniform audio coverage is provided through ceiling speakers, offering a seamless and inviting experience from the moment visitors step into the space, Diversified said.
- Main Conference Room: Equipped with dual displays, the executive conference room seats up to 10 and is optimized for collaboration with Microsoft Teams Room solutions and AI-powered cameras. The system offers automatic presenter tracking, dual cameras and audio capture through ceiling-mounted microphones, ensuring high-quality video and audio conferencing. Motorized blinds and polarizing privacy glass, controllable through the Teams interface, add further flexibility for environmental controls.
- Open Area: Featuring a 1.2-millimeter direct view curved LED wall, the open area serves as a collaborative workspace and a production backdrop. Equipped with high-bandwidth connectivity for future technology upgrades, the space also includes ceiling-mounted speakers and multiple audio zones for independent volume control. A ceiling-mounted camera supports presenter tracking for future production functionality, making the area adaptable for various use cases.
