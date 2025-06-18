DirecTV to Launch Lionsgate Collection

Lionsgate and DirecTV have announced plans to launch the Lionsgate Collection, a free ad-supported streaming channel that will offer programming from the studio’s massive film and television library.

The channel will be available to all DirecTV customers across its full suite of satellite and streaming offerings, including the company’s MyFree DirecTV free ad-supported television (FAST) platform.

The service will be launching in the coming weeks, the two companies reported.

“Lionsgate is a powerhouse of bold storytelling and unforgettable entertainment, and this is a unique opportunity to work together on an exclusive curated channel that highlights the best titles in their vast collection,” said Amy Leifer, chief advertising sales officer at DirecTV. “Together we have an extraordinary opportunity to connect brands with premium storytelling and passionate viewers in powerful new ways.”

“We’re pleased to join with DirecTV in a first-of-its-kind partnership to launch Lionsgate Collection, a proprietary channel drawing upon our vast film & television library to deliver premium content across DirecTV’s entire suite of platforms,” said Jim Packer, president of Lionsgate’s Worldwide Television Distribution Group. “By combining world-class content with DirecTV’s advertising expertise and market clout, this is an important step forward in executing our strategy of unlocking the full value of our library with bespoke offerings that touch every part of the media ecosystem.”

More specifically, the custom channel will be programmed by Lionsgate for DirecTV viewers, driven by the 20,000-plus title Lionsgate film and television library, one of the largest in the world, including titles such as “Weeds” and “Nurse Jackie”. The channel will also utilize films like “Now You See Me”, “The Expendables” and many others to optimize for DirecTV viewers and brands who want a premium advertising environment.

This collaboration with Lionsgate expands its ongoing relationship with DirecTV that started with launching a number of FAST channels like 50 Cent Action and MovieSphere.

