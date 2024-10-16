Cox Media Group Provides Nearly $1 Million for Hurricane Relief

ATLANTA—In addition to providing critical information about hurricanes Helene and Milton in its ongoing news coverage, Cox Media Group (CMG) has announced that it has raised nearly $1 million in hurricane relief and that its TV and radio stations have been providing food, water and necessities for impacted people and communities.

Those relief efforts have also included bringing mobile charging stations into communities for affected people to charge their cellphones and other devices.

“These efforts by our CMG family highlight the indispensable role of our stations—and our entire broadcasting industry—as we work together to make a powerful and positive impact on the communities we live in and serve,” CMG President and CEO Dan York said. “As importantly, none of this would have been possible without the incredible support from our local partners and audiences. The response of our viewers and listeners has been nothing short of remarkable.”

Examples of the relief efforts include:

CMG Radio Tampa Bay (97X, 107.3 The Eagle, 101.5 The Vibe, Magic 94.9, 102.5 The Bone and 105.5 WDUV) raised nearly $950,000 during its Hope After Helene fundraising event. The collaboration included local businesses and listeners across central and south Florida. The proceeds went to Metropolitan Ministries, which provided food, water and other essential assistance to the victims of Hurricane Helene. This effort was aided by PSAs and other promotional support across CMG’s radio stations in Jacksonville, Miami and Orlando. CMG Radio Tampa Bay is now raising funds for those impacted by Hurricane Milton.

CMG Orlando (WFTV and CMG Orlando Radio-WDBO 107.3 FM & 580 AM, Star 94.5, 98.9 WMMO, Exitos 96.5, WWKA-K92.3FM) provided mobile charging stations across multiple counties to help hundreds of people without power recharge their cell phones, laptops, tablets, portable batteries and other devices.

CMG Radio Miami (HITS 97.3, Easy 93.1, Hot 105, 99 JAMZ) initiated Hurricane Helene/Milton Drop Off Relief. All CMG Miami radio stations provided on-air, social media and on-site components via all four stations to request listener help, collecting everyday essential items to benefit Tampa residents effected by severe weather conditions. As a result, two 18-wheeler semi tractor trailers—collectively carrying 80,000 pounds of water and everyday items—were delivered to the Tampa area. Another semi tractor trailer filled with thousands of emergency meal kits was provided to Tampa-area residents, in partnership with CMG Radio Tampa Bay’s 101.5 The Vibe.

CMG Charlotte (WSOC-WAXN) aired a one-hour fundraising special on both of its TV stations to benefit the Red Cross and its efforts in Western North Carolina. A QR code was used to make it easier for the audience to give.

CMG Atlanta (WSB-TV and CMG Radio Atlanta’s 10 stations) deployed its Convoy of Care. Thirteen tractor-trailers delivered thousands of pounds of nonperishable food, cleaning supplies, flashlights, batteries, personal hygiene kits, baby supplies, pet food and pet supplies to victims of Hurricane Helene in three southeast Georgia cities. Additionally, the Convoy of Care donation link has raised more than $33,000 to date. The Convoy of Care is a collaboration between WSB-TV, CMG Radio Atlanta, law enforcement, Caring for Others, and the Georgia Motor Trucking Association.