FCC Announces Tentative Agenda for February Open Meeting

WASHINGTON—Federal Communications Commission Chairman Brendan Carr has announced a tentative agenda for the February Open Commission Meeting scheduled for Wednesday, February 18, 2026.

Documents relating to the items on the agenda are available here .

The FCC described the items on the tentative agenda as follows:

Strengthening the Integrity of the Lifeline Program. The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking seeking comment on reforms to the Lifeline program to ensure that federal dollars go to eligible Americans, enhance program integrity, ensure that service providers comply with the Commission’s rules and regulations, and streamline Lifeline rules. (WC Docket Nos. 11-42, 17-287, 09-197, 21-450, 20-445)

Maximizing the Potential of the 900 MHz Band. The Commission will consider a Report and Order that would enable broadband deployment on all ten megahertz of the 900 MHz band (896–901/935–940 MHz band), facilitating additional spectrum access by utilities, critical infrastructure, and other enterprises for private wireless broadband deployments that drive innovation and stimulate the American economy. (WT Docket No. 24-99)

Proposing Application Limit in Upcoming NCE Reserved Band FM Translator Filing Window. The Commission will consider a Public Notice to propose and seek comment on eligibility restrictions and a general limit of ten applications filed by any applicant entity in the upcoming 2026 filing window for new noncommercial educational reserved band FM translator stations. (MB Docket No. 26-20)

Reforming Intercarrier Compensation. The Commission will consider a Notice of Proposed Rulemaking that would seek comment on proposed reforms to intercarrier compensation, interexchange services and CAF ICC support aimed at accelerating network deployment and modernization. (WC Docket Nos. 25-311, 25-208)

The Open Meeting is scheduled to commence at 10:30 a.m. ET in the Commission Meeting Room of the Federal Communications Commission, 45 L Street, N.E., Washington, D.C.

Open Meetings are streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live.