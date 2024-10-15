Hurricane Milton: 2 TV Stations, 12 Radio Stations Still Down
Six days after the storm made landfall, 411K subscribers still lack phone, internet and/or video services according to the FCC
Nearly a week after Hurricane Milton first made landfall on Oct. 9 in Florida, the FCC is still reporting extensive damage to the state’s communications and broadcasting infrastructure, with two TV stations and 12 radio stations still off the air as of 9 a.m. October 15.
The FCC also reported that 411,360 subscribers (down from 517,221 on Oct. 14) still lacked phone, internet and/or video services from telcos and cable operators.
About 2.2% of all cell sites were also out of service.
Even so, those numbers represented significant improvements compared to the peak of the storm damage reporting. On Oct. 10 at 9 a.m. 1,273,354 subscribers lacked phone, internet and/or video services and 12.3% of cell sites were down.
The highest numbers of downed broadcast facilities were reported on October 11, at 9 a.m. when there were three TV stations out of service and 24 radio stations, according to the FCC.
