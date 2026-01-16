NAB: Free Local Broadcasting Powers $1.19 Trillion in U.S. Economic Activity

WASHINGTON—A new study highlights the ongoing importance of free local TV and radio broadcasting in the U.S. with data showing that local broadcasting fuels $1.19 trillion in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and supports 2.46 million jobs nationwide.

The study, which was conducted by Woods & Poole Economics, Inc. with support from BIA Advisory Services and commissioned by the NAB, also found that local broadcasters employ nearly 311,000 Americans directly, generating $54 billion in GDP through journalism, programming, engineering and advertising services.

“No other industry gives more to Americans for free,” said Curtis LeGeyt, president and CEO of the National Association of Broadcasters. “Local stations provide trusted journalism, life-saving emergency alerts and the sports and entertainment that bring our communities together. This report reinforces that broadcasters are not only essential to our democracy and daily lives, but to the strength of our economy, as well.”

In addition to the important role broadcasters play in providing local news, the study focused on these key points:

Emergency Information and Public Safety: Broadcasters are the backbone of the nation’s Emergency Alert System, ensuring every American can be reached during wildfires, hurricane, and other disasters, even when power or internet fails.

Community Connection through Sports and Culture: Whether it is Friday night football, local election results or cultural programming, broadcasting unites communities through shared experiences, available without a subscription.

An Economic Multiplier: Local broadcasting’s economic ripple effect extends deep into other sectors — from construction to retail — adding another $134 billion in GDP and supporting nearly 776,000 additional jobs.

A Powerful Advertising Platform for Main Street: With unmatched reach into every home and demographic, advertising on local broadcast television and radio generates more than $997 billion in GDP and sustains over 1.37 million jobs. Local businesses rely on this trusted platform to reach customers, grow their operations and fuel local economies.

“Broadcasting is more than a business model; it is a civic model,” added LeGeyt. “This industry stands alone in its mission to inform, protect and uplift every community in America, regardless of zip code or income level.”

As policymakers debate the future of media, this report offers a compelling reminder: Free, local broadcasting is not just surviving. It is delivering extraordinary value to our democracy, safety and economy.

The full study is available here .