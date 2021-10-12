Comscore Launches New Measurement Capabilities for YouTube and YouTube TV

RESTON, Va.—Comscore has announced that it is the first measurement provider to deliver deduplicated audience measurement across YouTube's largest platforms (PC, Mobile, and now Connected TV) as well as co-viewers of Connected TV screens.

The move marks a significant expansion of Comscore's partnership with Google that was announced in August.

The addition of YouTube and YouTube TV into Comscore Campaign Ratings (CCR) went live on October 12, the company said.

"The industry has been clamoring for deduplicated cross-platform measurement. I am excited that we are the first to include Google's YouTube and YouTubeTV inventory in our CCR solution," said Bill Livek, CEO, Comscore. "With this expansion of our partnership, Comscore has the most complete view of one of the largest national and global sources of ad supported content. This addition is a game changer as it greatly improves brands' and agencies' ability to plan and measure deduplicated reach and frequency of their campaigns."

The move was applauded by some agencies.

"Consumer viewing of collective video advertising across linear TV and CTV continues to grow, and as part of that trend, YouTube and YouTubeTV now represent one of the largest national and global sources of ad supported content," said Elizabeth Daly, vice president group media director, video investment at Mediahub Worldwide, an Interpublic Group agency. "As the industry navigates unprecedented scrutiny of measurement accuracy and stability, it's critical to have reliable deduplicated cross-platform measurement. We believe this partnership will help give advertisers much-needed clarity and a more complete view of their overall advertising effectiveness."